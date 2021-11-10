Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.32. 959,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,227,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.54 and a 200-day moving average of $358.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $280.62 and a one year high of $400.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

