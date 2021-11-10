Hathor (HTR) Price Up 76.4% Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $279.20 million and $14.72 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 76.4% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00074591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00099698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,356.90 or 0.99935647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.07024768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019890 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.