TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.67. 18,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,779. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,658,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

