Coreto (COR) Reaches Market Cap of $9.84 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Coreto has a market cap of $9.84 million and $286,308.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coreto has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00074591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00099698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,356.90 or 0.99935647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.07024768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.