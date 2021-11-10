Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $161.00

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.00, but opened at $184.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $190.74, with a volume of 49,030 shares traded.
FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.
About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
