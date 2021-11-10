Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.10 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.29.

TT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.98. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.78. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

