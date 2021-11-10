Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $161.00

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.00, but opened at $184.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $190.74, with a volume of 49,030 shares traded.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 40.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 10.6% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 152.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 26.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

