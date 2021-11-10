Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Tops $28.16 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $62.57 or 0.00091472 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $28.16 million and approximately $297,296.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

