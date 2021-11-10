Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $389.30 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $24.02 or 0.00035112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $389.30 million and $30.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00074591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00099698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,356.90 or 0.99935647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.07024768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019890 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

