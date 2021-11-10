WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.04 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

WOW stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,109. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 2.00. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

