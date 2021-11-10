Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 55,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.51. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

