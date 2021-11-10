Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after buying an additional 721,470 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after buying an additional 87,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

