Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $595.72 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $614.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $547.41 and a 200-day moving average of $532.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

