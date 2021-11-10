Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,395 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

