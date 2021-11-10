Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $481,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $19,537,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $12,476,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $10,370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $9,236,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $8,845,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

DCRC stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46.

DCRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.