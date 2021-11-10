Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.30

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 5375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,254 shares of company stock worth $6,488,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.