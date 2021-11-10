Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.60

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $828.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Independence by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

