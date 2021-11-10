Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 295 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. 32,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $113.48 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

