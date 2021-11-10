Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

