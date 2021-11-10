Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.25.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 16,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,322. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

