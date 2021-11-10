Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 372.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $351.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.26.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,174 shares of company stock worth $17,202,708. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.