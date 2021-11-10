Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 372.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $351.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.26.
In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,174 shares of company stock worth $17,202,708. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
