Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 109,159 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

