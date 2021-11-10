Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $126,140,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palomar by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

