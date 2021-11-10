Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.98.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

