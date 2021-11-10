DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $71.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 16,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,195. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DISH Network by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

