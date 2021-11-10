DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $71.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.76% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.
NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 16,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,195. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DISH Network by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
