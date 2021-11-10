Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amyris updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 302,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,805. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amyris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Amyris worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

