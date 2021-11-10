Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

EFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 676,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,158. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 65.41. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

