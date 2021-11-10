Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.
EFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 676,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,158. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 65.41. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $19.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
