Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and $547,879.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.46 or 0.07095661 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00094321 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,264,073 coins and its circulating supply is 79,263,975 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

