Dego Finance (DEGO) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $82.04 million and $24.23 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.53 or 0.00013969 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00222756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

