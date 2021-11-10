CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

IGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,168. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.