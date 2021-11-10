AVEVA Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AVV traded down GBX 121 ($1.58) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,389 ($44.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,838. The firm has a market cap of £10.22 billion and a PE ratio of 310.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,841.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,738.15. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,300 ($56.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider James Kidd acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) per share, with a total value of £879.75 ($1,149.40).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.