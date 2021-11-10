Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Euronav by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EURN opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

