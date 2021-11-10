AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 75,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.03% of AtriCure worth $182,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock worth $2,543,566 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.