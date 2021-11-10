Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:ETCMY remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.