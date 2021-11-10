Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,530. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$35.86 and a 1-year high of C$57.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.