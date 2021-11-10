Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 32,600 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,737. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

