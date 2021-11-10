Denali Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,021,628. The stock has a market cap of $384.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

