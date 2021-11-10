Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 1,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,328. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.