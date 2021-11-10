Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

CTXS traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $89.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

