1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $413.74 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 727,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $413,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

MCD stock opened at $252.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

