Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stake Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,672 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cabot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

