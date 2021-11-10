Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

