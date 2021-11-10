Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,192,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $197,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

