Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,047 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Church & Dwight worth $192,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

