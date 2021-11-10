Invesco Ltd. Has $201.84 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.53% of Amedisys worth $201,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 226.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

