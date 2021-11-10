Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $188,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 185,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.88. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.54 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.