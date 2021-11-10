Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.61. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,756.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.