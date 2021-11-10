Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 101,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,381,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80.
In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
