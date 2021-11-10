Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Earnings Results

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

