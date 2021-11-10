Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GFRD stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. Galliford Try has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The firm has a market cap of £216.55 million and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.63.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

GFRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.